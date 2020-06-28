APSU Men’s Golf senior Chase Korte runner-up at inaugural Golfweek event

Myrtle Beach, SC – Rising Austin Peay State University (APSU) senior men’s golfer Chase Korte finished second overall at the inaugural Golfweek Myrtle Beach Collegiate.

College golf went prematurely dark on March 12th, the day the NCAA announced it was canceling postseason events across all spring sports in light of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Golfweek partnered with PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com to put two playing opportunities for individuals in the college golf community back on the calendar, with this week’s event kicking off play on the par-72, 7,152-yard Barefoot Dye Course.

Korte was electric all three days of the event, firing a nine-under par 207 (70-69-68) to hold a share of the overall lead heading into the final day of competition. The Metropolis, Illinois native canned a tournament-best 18 birdies and was among the tournament’s best performers on par-4 (3.90 strokes per hole, second in the field) and par-5 (4.42 strokes/hole, tied for third) attempts.

On the front-nine, Korte was near-unstoppable all week; in three rounds, he shot 34, 33 and 33 on the front, birdieing the 581-yard par-5 at No. 5 and the 543-yard par-5 No. 8 multiple times. He was no slouch on the back either, especially on the 538-yard par-5 at No. 12, which he birdied all three days. Of the 12 par-5 holes Korte attempted throughout the week, eight were birdied.

Fellow Gov Garrett Whitfield also was in action in Myrtle Beach, shooting 232 (76-79-77); with a 3.08 par-3 average, he and Korte were tied for seventh among all competitors.

