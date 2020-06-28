Marsha Blackburn Report: Protecting the Symbols of Our Nation

Washington, D.C. – Statues and other symbols of our history serve as a reminder of how far we have come as a nation. As Americans, we have a responsibility to talk about our successes, our mistakes, and what we want our future to look like.

The First Amendment protects our right to peacefully protest, and to petition the government for change.

The violent acts committed by the professional agitators encouraging mob rule and anarchy, however, are crimes.

President Donald Trump has authorized the federal government to arrest anyone who “vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S.”

Click here to listen to thoughts on the absurd calls to defund the police.

Holding China Accountable

This week, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on my Stop COVID Act, which will make China legally liable for spreading the coronavirus. For months, we have known that the Chinese Communist Party destroyed proof of COVID-19’s existence and enabled it to spread.

China must pay for the billions of dollars in damages to our economy, public health system, and way of life, and Americans who have lost their lives and livelihoods should be able to sue China in U.S. court.

Securing Our Military

Tennessee is honored to host multiple military installations. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I take seriously the task of ensuring these great Americans have the tools they need to protect our country in this new and challenging era of Great Power Competition.

This week, the full Senate took a procedural vote to begin debate of this critically important bill to fund mission-critical priorities for fiscal year 2021.

My three top priorities are:

Promoting American innovation and high-skilled work in Tennessee.

Empowering the future of Tennessee’s military installations, including Fort Campbell, Arnold Engineering and Development Complex, McGhee Tyson Airfield, Berry Field, and the Memphis Air National Guard Base.

Streamlining the work of the U.S. Department of Defense across each military branch to increase interoperability, reduce hierarchy, and increase efficiency.

Silicon Valley Censorship

Last week, Google to choke off ad revenue to the conservative news publisher The Federalist, a move that would effectively silence the outlet. This week, I urged Attorney General Bill Barr and the Department of Justice to scrutinize how Google’s anticompetitive practices could cripple journalistic freedom.

Here’s the truth: Silicon Valley tech activists bring their liberal bias to work. Big Tech wants to control what we see, hear and say online, and Congressional inaction will result in millions of Americans being put in the same place as The Federalist’s writers and journalists. I’m working with the President, his administration and with leadership in the Senate Judiciary and Senate Commerce committees to rein in Big Tech.

Marsha’s Wrapup

China’s control over our pharmaceutical supply chain is frightening. It’s time we Secure America’s Medicine Cabinet! Thanks for the support Senator Frist.

All applications for the Paycheck Protection Program must be submitted by June 30. The program will fund up to 250% of a business’s average monthly payroll costs. The loan will be fully forgiven if a business spends at least 60% of the loan on payroll costs. The other portion may be used for rent, mortgage interest, or utilities. Click here to access the new COVID-19 Business Resource Guide.

Under President Donald Trump, the Senate has confirmed 200 judges. We will not stop confirming judges until every vacancy is filled!

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

Stay In Touch

As a reminder, you can reach any of my six offices in Tennessee to share a concern or request assistance with a federal agency.

Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn

Twitter: @MarshaBlackburn

Instagram: @MarshaBlackburn

My Best,



Marsha

Related Stories

Sections

Topics