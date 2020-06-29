|
101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell to hold next Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19, June 30th
101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff
Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell will hold a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 at 6:00pm to discuss topics related to COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, will lead the discussion. Additional division and garrison leaders and medical experts will contribute.
The town hall will be live-streamed on the Fort Campbell Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FortCampbell.
Fort Campbell’s goal is to preserve readiness, and to protect the health and welfare of Soldiers, Families and the Fort Campbell community.
Leaders are continually and proactively working the challenges associated with preventing the spread of the virus, in close coordination with civilian partners and authorities.
