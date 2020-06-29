Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to host rescheduled special called meeting on Monday, July 6th

June 29, 2020
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting on Monday, July 6th, 2020 at 10:00am.

During this meeting, the board will appoint an interim University president.

Austin Peay State University Campus. (APSU)

On Thursday, June 18th, Sam Houston State University named Dr. Alisa White, APSU’s president, as its only finalist in its presidential search.

If confirmed by the Texas State University System Board of Regents, White will assume her new role at Sam Houston in early August.

To watch the meeting live on Zoom, visit https://apsu.zoom.us/j/98405245683.

For information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7572.


