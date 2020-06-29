Austin Peay State University names Olivia Herron as APSU’ new sustainability coordinator

Clarksville, TN – Olivia Herron, the organizer of Miami University’s popular 2020 RecycleMania competition, was recently named sustainability coordinator at Austin Peay State University (APSU). She will begin her new role on July 1st, 2020 overseeing all campus recycling, promoting the Great Green Idea to APSU students, leading the EcoGovs Project for staff and faculty and chairing the University’s Sustainable Campus Fee Committee.

“We are very excited to have Olivia join the APSU community,” Wes Powell, APSU assistant director of landscape and grounds, said. “Her experience with student and community engagement in the field of sustainability will be an excellent addition to our team. We had a very competitive field of applicants, but Olivia definitely stood out as the right person to lead Austin Peay State University’s sustainable efforts.”

Herron, a native of Greenville, OH, earned her bachelor’s degree from Miami University in Ohio, where she studied strategic communication, sustainability, food systems and food studies. She also earned a Master of Environmental Science, with concentrations in land management and public policy, from that institution.

While at Miami University, Herron served as the campus’ sustainability coordinator, founded the Student Sustainability Committee, advised the Green Team student organization and created a successful social media strategy to communicate with the campus community.

Herron also conducted pollinator habitat research and interned with the Miami University Institute for Food Farm. During that internship, she developed a community-sponsored agriculture (CSA) program.

When Herron arrives at Austin Peay State University on July 1st, she plans to help students, faculty and staff develop practical ways to incorporate sustainability into their lives. For information, contact Herron at *protected email* or 931.221.6642.

