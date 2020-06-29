Paradise in Paris

Springville, TN – Just inside the Henry County Tennessee line, sits an unincorporated little community that plays host to over 400 acres of beauty and bliss. The perfect setting for weddings, corporate conferences, or just a personal getaway for rest and relaxation.

Sandy Creek, with a nature inspired event center, features beautifully landscaped rolling hills with five unique, craftsman style rental venues of varying sizes,, along with five beautifully decorated facilities for overnight stays.

It’s a sight to behold, and in the words of venue manager, Shannon Connor, “there’s such a calm, peaceful serenity here for anyone looking to relax and unwind, or just getaway. This place is so refreshing.”

Sandy Creek Farms has been used for agricultural purposes since the first settlements in the early 1800’s. Carved from the U.S. land purchase of 1818 from the Chickasaw Indian Nation, Henry County was established in 1821 and in 1823, Paris was named the County Seat.

Just 9 miles from Paris, early settlers relied heavily upon river travel and Big Sandy River, the primary tributary of the Tennessee River. The farm itself has been occupied since the early settlement period.

In the 1950’s, the property was home to a pig farm, and only two structures remain on the property from that time. In the 1970’s, the farm was purchased by a sawmill/timber enterprise and was selectively logged and replanted with pine.

The current ownership, David and Elizabeth Morgan and their son, Marshall, purchased the property in 2007 and began improvements, clearing land, and building roads and trails throughout. A large lake was constructed with a private island connected by a wooden bridge to the south shore.

In 2010-2011, owners and visitors housing were built and the farm installed solar energy. The system powers the farm and provides green energy to surrounding communities. In 2014, they entered the cattle business, raising and selling beef cattle, which continues to this day.

One of the dreams the owners had from the beginning was an event venue, where they could share the beauty of the property, and in 2015, they started to develop the facilities for events and overnight accommodations.

A stone pavilion suitable for ceremonies and seated events was built on the island. The original horse barn was remodeled and is now The Stables, a 2-story reception hall.

Bungalows were built for use as the bride and grooms’ quarters for wedding events as well as overnight rentals. Existing visitor housing was updated, and infrastructure was enhanced such as bathrooms, offices and storage areas.

An existing game processing shed was remodeled and is now the Chef’s House, a fully functional kitchen for caterers and guests, and The Pavilion, an all-weather conditioned structure adjacent to The Stables reception hall was added.

In May 2019, the Sandy Creek Events Center opened with a wedding ceremony on The Island, followed by a grand reception in The Pavilion. Every facility at the farm was used for the event.

“That’s what makes Sandy Creek such an amazing place,” said Connor. “All the amenities are within walking distance of each other.”

So whether you’re planning a fishing trip, corporate conference, family reunion or wedding, Sandy Creek provides all the luxuries of the Tennessee countryside, with state of the art culinary facilities and audio/video technology.

Contact Shannon Connor at 731.333.9779 or visit online at www.sandycreekevents.com

