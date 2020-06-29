|
President Donald Trump Is Reversing Credential Inflation in the Federal Workforce
Washington, D.C. – “On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to fill job vacancies based on merit, rather than require a minimum level of education for candidates seeking open positions,” Preston Cooper reports for Forbes.
Last year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection rescued 4,900 people. “For an agency that faces calls to ‘defund CBP’ and whose personnel are labeled murderers and white supremacists, the lack of attention to the rescues is a source of deep frustration, said Mark Morgan, acting head of CBP,” Stephen Dinan writes in The Washington Times.
“It is incumbent upon elected leaders, at every level, to tackle [the tension between law enforcement and the Black community] head on by having an open, honest conversation about how we can move forward together. I’ve appreciated President Donald Trump’s willingness to do just that,” Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron writes in Black Press USA.
“Four men have been charged in connection with damage to a statue of President Andrew Jackson during protests near the White House, the U.S. Justice Department said on Saturday,” Diane Bartz reports in Reuters. “‘These charges should serve as a warning to those who choose to desecrate the statues and monuments that adorn our nation’s capital,’ said Acting U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin.” Read more in Reuters.
