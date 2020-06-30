City of Clarksville honors memory of Jeffrey Prosecky with Plaque

Family, officials gather for Solemn Remembrance

Clarksville, TN – Family members, coworkers at Clarksville Street Department, City leaders and members of the Tennessee General Assembly gathered Monday, June 29th, 2020 for the unveiling of a plaque to honor the memory of Jeffrey Prosecky Jr., a Street Department worker who was killed on the job last year.

The group of nearly 100 bowed their heads in prayer as the Rev. Vicki Patton, Associate Pastor of Woodlawn Community Church, offered a blessing of the event and words of comfort to the Prosecky family and Jeffrey’s coworkers.

The group was assembled at the corner of College Street and Riverside Drive, where a heavy truck fatally struck Prosecky last September while making a turn at the intersection.

Jeffrey’s widow, family and friends joined Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Street Department Director David Shepard to unveil the plaque, which reads: “In Memory — Jeffrey A. Prosecky Jr. — September 3rd, 2019.”

“Today, this solemn event is all about Jeffrey,” Mayor Pitts said. “We remember his spirit, his work ethic and his love of the outdoors. From now on, when we see this plaque we will pay tribute to his good name, and to a good man. He will always be a part of the City of Clarksville family and the Street Department family.”

Mayor Pitts also noted that the City is working with local state legislators and the Tennessee Department of Transportation to create a truck route that would restrict large trucks from using the lower end of College Street and the intersection at Riverside Drive.

