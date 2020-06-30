Clarksville-Montgomery County School System extends program providing free meals to children through July 31st

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) will continue offering free meals to children in Clarksville-Montgomery County through Friday, July 31st, 2020 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:00am to noon at the following locations: Barksdale Elementary School, Burt Elementary School, Glenellen Elementary School, Moore Magnet Elementary School, Montgomery Central High School, Northeast High School, and Northwest High School.

Meals will not be served this Friday, July 3rd. However, distribution will resume on Monday, July 6th.

This service is open to all children 18 years and younger. Meals are distributed via a grab-and-go, curbside method. If possible, the child should be present to accept the meals. Meals cannot be consumed on-site, per USDA regulations. We encourage families to practice social distancing and not congregate at the meal pickup locations.

Each child will get a bag that will include four meals on both Monday and Wednesday, and six meals on Friday. Some of the food will require refrigeration and/or re-heating to ensure freshness. This plan reduces the amount of travel to and from the distribution sites during the week.

Click here for a map of the distribution sites.

