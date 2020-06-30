Nashville Sounds, Minor League Baseball announces 2020 Season Cancelled

Nashville, TN – In conjunction with today’s announcement from Minor League Baseball (MiLB), the 2020 Nashville Sounds MiLB season has been cancelled.

“We are extremely disappointed to not be able to bring Minor League Baseball to our fan base in Middle Tennessee in 2020,” said Nashville Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. “While we will not have our traditional Minor League Baseball season this year, we’re continuing to finalize details for the 2020 Nashville Sounds Alternate Season and hope to share those plans as soon as possible.”

The lost 2020 baseball season in Nashville marks the city’s first year without professional baseball since 1977, one year prior to when the Sounds were founded and joined the Double-A Southern League. In the five seasons since moving from Greer Stadium to First Horizon Park, over 2.8 million fans have passed through the gates.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said MiLB President & CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

Season ticket members will be provided the following options for already-purchased season ticket memberships:

Renew season tickets to the 2020 Alternate Season and earn a 10% bonus – By selecting this option, members are choosing to use a portion of their 2020 season ticket account credit to put towards a 10-Game (or more) Flex Plan for the 2020 Nashville Sounds Alternate Season. Additionally, fans can benefit with a 10% bonus credit incremental to the total dollar amount of the season ticket value. Ex: $1,000 season ticket membership = $100.00 account credit bonus to the 2021 season. The account credit will be paid in Nashville Sounds Baseball Bucks and can be used on merchandise at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop, food and drink at concessions stands or for additional ticket purchases. Renew season tickets for the 2021 season and earn a 10% bonus – By selecting this option the Sounds will apply the value or credit of the 2020 season tickets towards the renewal of the 2021 season tickets. Additionally, fans can benefit with a 10% bonus credit incremental to the total dollar amount of the season ticket value. Ex: $1,000 season ticket membership = $100 account credit bonus to 2021. The account credit will be paid in Nashville Sounds Baseball Bucks and can be used on merchandise at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop, food and drink at concessions stands or for additional ticket purchases. Refund to the original form of payment – By selecting this option a refund will be issued to the form of payment used for the original season ticket purchase.

Group leaders who have booked outings for the 2020 season will be contacted by their group leader and provided with the following options:

Account credit for the 2021 season and earn a 10% bonus – By selecting this option the Sounds will apply the value or credit of your 2020 group outing towards a future 2021 home game. Additionally, fans can benefit with a 10% bonus credit incremental to the total dollar amount of the group outing ticket value. Ex: $1,000 group outing = $100.00 account credit bonus. The account credit will be paid in Nashville Sounds Baseball Bucks and can be used on merchandise at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop, food and drink at concessions stands or for additional ticket purchases. The bonus for group outings only applies toward the ticket portion and does not include food and beverage values. Refund to the original form of payment – By selecting this option a refund will be issued to the form of payment used for the group outing purchase.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play at First Horizon Park.

