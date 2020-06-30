|
Nashville Sounds, Minor League Baseball announces 2020 Season Cancelled
Nashville, TN – In conjunction with today’s announcement from Minor League Baseball (MiLB), the 2020 Nashville Sounds MiLB season has been cancelled.
“We are extremely disappointed to not be able to bring Minor League Baseball to our fan base in Middle Tennessee in 2020,” said Nashville Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. “While we will not have our traditional Minor League Baseball season this year, we’re continuing to finalize details for the 2020 Nashville Sounds Alternate Season and hope to share those plans as soon as possible.”
The lost 2020 baseball season in Nashville marks the city’s first year without professional baseball since 1977, one year prior to when the Sounds were founded and joined the Double-A Southern League. In the five seasons since moving from Greer Stadium to First Horizon Park, over 2.8 million fans have passed through the gates.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said MiLB President & CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”
Season ticket members will be provided the following options for already-purchased season ticket memberships:
Group leaders who have booked outings for the 2020 season will be contacted by their group leader and provided with the following options:
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play at First Horizon Park.
