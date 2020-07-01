Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU alumni, former professor Dawn Larsen helps to launch new podcast, ‘Ozarks Haints N Hooch’

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) alum and former communication professor Dawn Larsen has joined a new podcast about Ozark lore and history. The podcast premieres Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 on Podbean. 

Clockwise from top left are Deidre Larsen McCormick, Dawn Larsen, Pam Atha and Dina Larsen Gillman. (APSU)

Larsen – who earned her Master of Arts in 1991 and was a communication arts professor from 1993-1995 before returning to APSU as a summer theatre visiting artist – joined three other Ozark women from across the country to launch the podcast. 

Pam Atha, Deidre Larsen McCormick and Dina Larsen Gillman will gather bimonthly remotely from three states to discuss Ozark ghosts, monsters, superstitions, people, places, lore and history – with a bonus twist, a cocktail themed to the feature story.

The quartet asks listeners to grab some hooch and join them with one minor warning: “This ain’t no fancy academic, check-your-references kinda deal. This is four girls from the Ozarks sipping and spewing about haints, hooch and history.”

Atha – from West Fork, Arkansas, and lives in Nashville, Tennessee – is a choreographer, teacher and performer. The other three hosts are sisters and grew up in Forsyth, Missouri. Dawn Larsen lives in Florence, South Carolina, and is a singer/songwriter, performer and theatre professor. Deidre Larsen McCormick lives in Forsyth and is the assistant general manager for Tanger in Branson, Missouri. Dina Larsen Gillman lives in Forsyth and owns a childcare business. 

The podcast will be 45-55 minutes, and you can learn more about upcoming podcasts at the show’s Facebook and Instagram pages, @OzarksHaintsNHooch.

The podcast soon will be available on Apple Podcast and Google Podcast.

For more information, contact Dawn Larsen at .


