Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce July 2020 Events

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce announces upcoming events during the month of July.

Founded in 1905, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 115th year in Montgomery County.

At the annual Gala, held virtually June 9th, incoming Chairman Paul Turner announced and welcomed his 2020-2021 Executive Committee and Board of Directors: Ron Bailey -Chair-Elect, 1st Vice-Chair (two-year term); Keith Bennett -Immediate Past Chairman; Jamie Durrett -Legal Counsel; Kasey Hempel -Secretary-Treasurer, Division Vice-Chair, Finance/Administration; Marcia Clark -Division Vice-Chair, Membership Services; Rich Holladay -Division Vice-Chair, Military Affairs; Grayson Smith -Division Vice-Chair, Public & Community Affairs; Wes Cunningham -Division Vice-Chair, Business Development; Jesse Presley -Young Professionals Chairman; Board of Directors: Guenter Kaman, Matt McWhirter, Antonio Murgas, Melissa Baxter, Dave Berggren; and Thomas Purvis, LaDonna Dowdy and John Link.

For new members, on July 16th the Chamber is offering a Get To Know Your Chamber event at 8:00am at the Chamber office, 25 Jefferson Street. This event is geared to help new members learn about all the benefits of the Chamber and how to take advantage.

It is also a great refresher for current or long-time members on the many networking and marketing opportunities offered by the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. This event is free and no registration is required.

For more information contact Melinda Shepard at *protected email*

