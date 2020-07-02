|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
166 APSU Student Athletes earn a spot on Spring 2020 Dean’s List
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is proud to recognize more than 2,500 students who were named to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2020 semester.
The APSU Governors had 166 student-athletes named to the Dean’s List, which is 60 more than in the previous fall semester, despite all of the obstacles these student-athletes were faced with during the spring semester.
Spring 2020 Austin Peay Athletics Dean’s List
To qualify for the Dean’s List, student-athletes must have been an undergraduate with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA.
Baseball
Jacob Curtis
Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
Beach Volleyball
Men’s Cross Country
Women’s Cross Country
Football
Nicholas Carozza
John Cooper
James Wilson
Men’s Golf
Women’s Golf
Women’s Soccer
Softball
Men’s Tennis
Women’s Tennis
Women’s Track and Field
Women’s Volleyball
Cheer
Shane Banks
Kylie Simerly
Connor Sternloff
Dance Team
Isabelle Bagby
Kaleigh Katruska
Josie Leathers
Taylor Lynn
Giulia Terry
Destani Vaughn-Locklear
SectionsSports
TopicsAbigail Gemza, Alex Grubbs, Alex Hay, Alex Vegh, Ali King, Allana Johnson, Alura Endres, Andrea Presilla, Anna McPhie, Anton Damberg, Antwuan Butler, Aquantis Saunders, Armond Carter Jr., Ashley Whittaker, Ashton Dodd, Austin Carder, Austin Lancaster, Aysha Hood, Azia Jackson, Bailey Shorter, Blake Mitchell, Bobby Head, Brandi Ferby, Brett Jackson, Brianah Ferby, Brooke Moore, Brooke Pfefferle, Bryce Robinson, Caden McKinnis, Camaryn McClelland, Carlos Paez, Caroline Waite, Chase Korte, Chloé Dion, Chris Hopkins, Christian Edison, Claire Larose, Codey Bates, Collier Pecht, Corey Petersen, Cori Theiss, Daniel Davis, Danielle Morris, DeAngelo Wilson, Delanie McKeon, Denia Hill-Tate, Devyn Bender, Drew Harris, Eli Abaev, Elijah Brown, Eliza Dees, Ella Sawyer, Elliot Reed, Ellory Ferris, Erin Eisenhart, Fabienne Schmidt, Garrett Bell, Garrett Whitfield, Gino Avros, Griffin Rivers, Gybson Roth, Harley Gollert, Jack McDonald, Jack Sensing, Jackie Verseman, Jacob Caughell, Jacob Curtis, Jacob Lorino, James Wilson, Jana Leder, Jariel Wilson, Jau'von Young, Jay Fox, Jequaries Martin, Jeremiah Oatsvall, Jisela Dall, John Cooper, John McDonald, Jordan Rodriguez, Jordyn Adams, Joseph Redman, Juantarius Bryant, Julius Gold, Karley Roberts, Karli Graham, Karlijn Schouten, Kasey Kidwell, Katelyn Smith, Katie Keen, Katie Kenward, Kaylee Kraft, Keleah Shell, Kelsey Mead, Kendall Poach, Kendyl Weinzapfel, Kenisha Phillips, Kordell Jackson, Kori McDaniel, Kwame Sutton, Lennex Walker, Lennon Harris III, Lexi Maslowski, Lexi Osowski, Lorenzo Frazier, Maddie Boykin, Maddie Morstad, Maeve Kelly, Maggie Knowles, Malcolm Tipler, Marlayna Bullington, Martina Paladini-Jennings, Matt Joslin, Maya Perry-Grimes, Meghann Stamps, Micah Knisley, Mikaela Smith, Morgan Bradley, Morgan Drawdy, Myah LeFlore, Nicholas Carozza, Nina Korfhage, Noah Miller, Oliver Andersson, Payton Elkins, Peyton Jula, Peyton Powell, Rachel Bradberry, Reid Brown, Riley Cooper, Riley Suits, Robert Holmes, Rodney Saulsberry Jr., Ryan Martin, Sam Devault, Sarah Heckel, Shay-Lee Kirby, Shelby Darnell, Shyanna Chapman, Spencer Katoanga, Stone Norris, Tara Mannix, Tate Dickerson, Tegan Seyring, Terrell Lucas, Terry Taylor, Thiago Nogueira, Thomas Porter, TJ Foreman, Trey Pruitt, Ty Delancey, Vincent Taylor, Zacori Hill
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed