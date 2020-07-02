City of Clarksville offices to close Friday for Independence Day

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Friday, July 3rd, 2020 to observe Independence Day.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will operate July 3rd, but no regular bus service will run on Independence Day, Saturday, July 4th. Normal route service will resume Monday, July 6th.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Friday, July 3rd. In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400 or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone, and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature, will be operational.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Friday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for service and bill paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Monday, July 6th for regularly scheduled hours.

Annual Celebration Postponed

Because of COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic social gathering guidelines, the City of Clarksville has postponed the traditional July 3rd Independence Day Celebration and professional fireworks show. Moving the event to Saturday, September 12th as part of Riverfest is under consideration.

