Clarksville Academy hires Tyler Hickman as Chief Financial Officer, Varsity Boys Basketball Coach

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy, a private Pre-K through 12th grade college preparatory school, is pleased to announce the hiring of Tyler Hickman as Chief Financial Officer and Varsity Boys Basketball Coach.

Hickman graduated from Lipscomb University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and a Master of Accountancy Degree. He has worked in the accounting field since 2012, serving as an accountant and accounting manager for various corporations in the Nashville area. Hickman has over seven years of coaching experience at both the intermediate and varsity level.

Hickman’s role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will focus on planning and budgeting for Clarksville Academy. This position also oversees dining services, maintenance, and transportation.

Jennifer Hinote, Head of School, commented, “We are proud to welcome Tyler to the CA family. His knowledge and experience in accountancy made him the standout candidate for this position. His passion and love of coaching boys basketball was an added bonus. Tyler is a welcome addition to our administrative team, and I look forward to working with him.”

Last year, Hickman was Head Coach at Centennial High School in Franklin, Tennessee. He has actively coached both middle and high school boys since 2013. Hickman stated, “Coaching is a privilege and a blessing. Faith, excellence, discipline, accountability, humility, and love will be program cornerstones to ensure success in every facet of their lives. This systematic approach to teach life lessons on and off the court helps shape the next generation and allows them to be involved in something greater than themselves.”

Jake Peterson, Athletic Director, made this statement about Hickman, “We couldn’t be more excited for the 2020-2021 basketball season with Coach Tyler Hickman at the helm. Over the past several weeks, I’ve been able to spend a lot of time with Tyler and have been very impressed by his coaching philosophy and experience. I look forward to working with Coach Hickman and watching our boys basketball team grow under his leadership.”

Hickman shared his excitement for this new position, “I am really looking forward to the opportunity to be the CFO and lead the boys basketball program at Clarksville Academy. I believe in the school’s leadership. The vision for the school and for athletics was an instant draw for my family. I am looking forward to the challenges both positions will hold. The CFO job will allow me to further use my accounting background and to uphold the 50 year tradition of Clarksville Academy. I am also excited about the potential for our basketball program. Clarksville is a basketball town and I am happy to become a part of that while doing everything possible to make CA a well-known and successful program. I’m looking forward to meeting my team and taking them to the next level.”

Tyler, his wife Hope, and son Isaiah will join the Clarksville Academy family in mid-July.

For more information on Clarksville Academy and its programs please visit www.clarksvilleacademy.com

