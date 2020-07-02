Customs House Museum and Cultural Center to reopen on Sundays

Customs House Museum Reopens Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Clarksville, TN – All aboard! The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is expanding its reopening plan and will now be open on Sundays beginning July 12th, 2020 from 1:00pm-4:00pm.

COVID-19 Coronavirus safety guidelines are still in place including recommending guests wear face masks, reserve their time tickets before visiting and utilize hand sanitizer stations around the Museum. While walk-ins are welcome, there are a limited number of tickets available per day.

To guarantee entry, guests are advised to reserve tickets in advance. Tickets can be reserved online at customshousemuseum.org or by calling 931.648.5780 ext. 2039.

With the revamped Sunday hours, the Huff & Puff Express Model Trains will be running every Sunday from 1:00pm – 3:30pm beginning July 12th. The trains will run from 11:00am – 12:30pm on Wednesdays beginning July 15th. Proper safety precautions will be taken in high-traffic areas with a time-out sanitizing break from 2:00pm – 2:30pm on Sundays.

Within the model train exhibit area, one-way directional traffic flow will be maintained and social distancing will be mandatory. Train crew engineers and conductors will be on-site during these hours and are excited to once again showcase one of the Museum’s most popular attractions.

The Customs House Museum will also reopen the Coca-Cola Café for rental parties, up to 24 people. The rental space is available for birthday parties, business luncheons or other small gatherings. At this time, other rental spaces within the Museum are not taking reservations.

Rentals do not include Museum admission, any rental guest wanting to also visit the Museum must purchase a separate admission ticket.

More rental information is found at www.customshousemuseum.org

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

