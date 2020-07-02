Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Government Offices to close July 3rd for Independence Day Holiday

July 2, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government Offices will be closed Friday, July 3rd, 2020 in observance of the Independence Day federal holiday.

Public safety services will continue.

Montgomery County offices will reopen Monday, July 6th during regularly scheduled hours.

