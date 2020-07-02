Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Nashville State announces Fall 2020 Class Options

Nashville State Community CollegeNashville, TN – Dear Nashville State Community,

Nashville State’s priority remains the safety of our students, faculty, and staff. Therefore, we are adjusting our Fall 2020 course schedule to reduce the time required on campus while still maintaining quality in academic programs and student learning outcomes.

With that in mind, we have developed five different ways you can take classes this fall:

Nashville State Community College – Clarksville Campus

Fall 2020 Course Delivery Options

  • Online: Traditional Online courses
    • No required class times
    • Assignments have due dates: students sign-in to complete assignments at times convenient to their schedule
    • May require proctored testing: a student may be required to come to campus to take an exam
    • Students are expected to navigate material independently: instructors will be available to answer questions
    • Students need access to technology to access the course material
  • Virtual: Online courses using free videoconferencing, typically Zoom
    • Has assigned days and times students are expected to attend virtual class meetings
    • Virtual class meetings are “live,” they are not pre-recorded
    • Students will not be expected to come to campus for any reason; there are no classroom meetings or proctored exams
    • Students need access to a device with video and audio capability, and high-speed internet
  • Virtual/Flex: Students choose to attend virtually through videoconferencing services or participate in a traditional face-to­-face classroom experience
    • Has assigned days and times students are expected to attend either face-to-face or virtually
    • Classroom seating is limited due to social distancing requirements
    • Faculty and students work together to determine participation in the face-to- face classroom meetings
    • Students need access to a device with video and audio capability, and high-speed internet

 


 

  • Hybrid: Combination of virtual instruction and on-campus face-to-face meetings
    • Has assigned days and times students are expected to attend
    • Instructors will confirm day(s) class meets on campus
    • Face-to-face meetings may include class instruction or proctored testing
    • Students need access to a device with video and audio capability, and high-speed internet
  • On-campus, Face-to-Face: Courses taught in a traditional classroom
    • Limited to programs with significant “hands-on” components.
    • Classroom seating will follow safety guidelines
    • Students need access to technology to access the course material

“If you qualify for ADA accommodations through the Access Center, please note that accommodations still apply to each course structure listed. For more information about your accommodations, please contact the Access Center

Course Delivery Options

  Required Proctored Exams on Campus Required Meetings on Set Day and Campus Required Video Conference on Set Day and Time Required Use of NS Online for Assessments
Online Varies by Course No No Yes

 
Virtual No No Yes Yes
Virtual Flex No Yes (Student Choice) Yes Yes
Hybrid Varies by Course Yes (Faculty Choice) Varies by Course Yes
Face to Face Yes, in-class testing Yes No Varies by Course

