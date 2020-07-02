Tennessee Health Departments to close July 3rd for Independence Day Holiday

Nashville, TN – In observance of Independence Day, all local health departments operated by the Tennessee Department of Health will be closed on Friday, July 3rd, 2020.

Locations will resume regular operations, including COVID-19 Coronavirus testing, on Monday, July 6th. Our Public Information Lines, 877.857.2945 and 833.556.2476, will still be open Friday from 10:00am to 8:00pm and Saturday/Sunday from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

