Clarksville Gas and Water Department releases annual Water Quality Report

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department released its annual drinking water quality report in May and is pleased to announce Clarksville’s drinking water is safe, clean, and reliable.

The report, also known as the “Consumer Confidence Report,” shows the results of numerous water quality tests performed by the Clarksville water system from January 1st to December 31st, 2019 and the results show your water meets or exceeds stringent state and federal standards set for safe drinking water.

The report was direct mailed to customers in their May billing statement and e-billing customers were notified on their e-bill notice.

The report was also delivered to over 8,000 non-billing customers in the service area.

A printed copy may be requested by calling Clarksville Gas and Water at 931.645.7400 or by visiting one of these Clarksville locations.

The water quality report is also available online at www.cityofclarksville.com/2019waterqualityreport

Clarksville Gas and Water Administration and Engineering Office, 2215 Madison Street.

South Service Center, 2215 Madison Street.

North Service Center, 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

City Hall, 1 Public Square.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, 350 Pageant Lane.

“Our expert water system staff strive to go above and beyond what is required to make sure your drinking water is the safest and highest quality possible each and every time you turn on your tap,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas and Water General Manager.

Citizens also play an important role in keeping drinking water safe by protecting waterways. The Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC) has established several pharmaceutical take back bins throughout Tennessee for citizens to properly dispose of unwanted or expired medications.

Visit http://tdeconline.tn.gov/rxtakeback/ to find a convenient location.

Inquiries about the water quality report may be made to the Clarksville Water Treatment Plant at 931.553.2440.

More water quality information is also available on the EPA website, www.epa.gov/safewater or by calling the Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1.800.426.4791.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

