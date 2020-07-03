Letter from Austin Peay State University Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison on future of APSU Football

Clarksville, TN – Good Afternoon Stacheville,

I want to thank Coach Mark Hudspeth for a year none of us will ever forget. He led our football program to heights unthinkable just a few short seasons ago, and for that I will always be grateful.

Under Coach Hudspeth, our student-athletes excelled, our program brought home its first Ohio Valley Conference Championship in more than 40 years and our fanbase was reinvigorated. I wish him luck on his next adventure.

The next chapter for our football program will open under a cloud of uncertainty as the effects of COVID-19 Coronavirus continue to permeate across the landscape. However, I’m confident in the leadership structure in place surrounding our program and the foundation of leadership that has been instilled in these student-athletes that they will acclimate themselves quickly to whatever the future holds and remain a championship-caliber program in 2020 and beyond.

The timing here is obviously tricky, with our student-athletes scheduled to report at the end of the month. Whether we retain a member of the current staff to take the reins or bring in a candidate from elsewhere in the college football landscape, speed will be of the utmost importance as we move into this new phase of program-building.

Our new head coach must demonstrate the following characteristics to lead our young men:

Our new coach will have an unyielding commitment to provide a great student-athlete experience

Our new coach will understand the “Total Gov” concept which includes a belief that we must develop our student-athletes academically, athletically, socially and mentally.

Our new coach will consistently demonstrate a relentless energy and passion for life and the game of football

Our new coach will understand the concept of integrity above all

Our new coach will be an active and productive member of Stacheville.

Our new coach will understand what it means to “See Red” and that winning with class is an expectation

In conclusion, while this period of time may seem to be filled with uncertainty, I’m confident in our ability to move forward. We will not let anything arrest the development of our championship football program, and we will work to identify the best leader to become your next Austin Peay State University head football coach.

Gerald J. Harrison

Director of Athletics

