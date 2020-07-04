Lamar Alexander Statement on Independence Day

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


U.S. SenateMaryville, TN – U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today, Saturday, July 4th, 2020 released the following statement commemorating Independence Day:

“Though we may all be celebrating Independence Day a little differently this year, today, we honor the brave men and women who have fought and sacrificed for the freedoms that define our way of life and those who are currently serving to keep us safe and free.”

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander

