Local Health Departments Encourage Tennesseans to Continue Essential Health Services

Nashville, TN – Tennessee’s rural county health departments continue providing traditional services and are taking every precaution to keep patients, clients and staff members safe from COVID-19 Coronavirus.

In addition to routine services, Tennessee Department of Health county health departments offer COVID-19 Coronavirus testing at no charge for anyone who wishes to be tested.

“We’re ready and eager to provide crucial services such as immunizations, WIC, family planning and sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, and to remind everyone of the importance of maintaining routine health care,” said Assistant Commissioner for Community Health Services Karen Hyman, MHA.

“We will work with you to provide the care you need in the safest manner possible. We don’t want anyone putting off needed health care for fear of COVID-19 Coronavirus, so call your local clinic to ask about available services,” Hyman stated.

Tennessee’s local health departments are diligent in infection control efforts and provide a safe environment in which to receive health care and other services. Our rural health departments now offer some services by telephone and will soon have services available via telemedicine. Many health department clinics offer curbside immunizations and prescription pick-up.

Clinics are managing appointment times and patient flow to provide for social distancing. TDH county health department clinics offer face masks to patients and clients who do not bring their own to wear, and all staff members wear masks and follow strict U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for health care facilities and providers.

Services available to everyone at Tennessee county health departments include:

Immunizations

Women, Infants and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program

Family Planning

STI Screening and Management

Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening

TB and HIV Testing and Treatment

Baby & Me Tobacco Free™ Smoking cessation program for pregnant women and their partners

Primary Care (select locations)

TDH operates local health department clinics in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. Find location and contact information for your local county health department at www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/localdepartments.html.

TDH health department clinics offer COVID-19 Coronavirus testing Monday-Friday. Some clinics require an appointment for testing. Find information on clinic testing hours online at www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.

