10 must-see moments from President Donald Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech

July 6, 2020 |
Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump visited Mount Rushmore on Friday, July 3rd, 2020, where he delivered “one of the best speeches of his Presidency,” according to The Wall Street Journal editorial board.
Watch: Highlights from President Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore
President Donald Trump at the 2020 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration
“Contrary to the media reporting, the America Mr. Trump described is one of genuine racial equality and diversity,” they continue. The President told the story of America through its many national heroes—presidents such as Washington and Lincoln, as well as other brave patriots such as Frederick Douglass and Martin Luther King Jr.
“No nation has done more to advance the human condition than the United States of America,” President Donald Trump said. “And no people have done more to promote human progress than the citizens of our great nation.”
Here are 10 of the top moments from his speech:
- An eternal tribute to our forefathers. In contrast to the far-left mobs tearing down and desecrating monuments across our country, President Trump honored the lives of the four men whose faces are forever carved into Mount Rushmore.
- America’s history will not be surrendered. Anarchists and extremists “think the American people are weak, and soft, and submissive. But no—the American people are strong and proud, and they will not allow our country, and all of its values, history, and culture, to be taken from them.”
- All men are created equal. Fifty-six patriots, 244 years ago, set in motion “the unstoppable march of freedom” by stating boldly that “all men are created equal.”
- Today, we set the record straight. “The radical view of American history is a web of lies—all perspective is removed, every virtue is obscured, every motive is twisted, every fact is distorted, and every flaw is magnified until the history is purged and the record is disfigured beyond all recognition.”
- We will not be silenced. “No person who remains quiet at the destruction of this resplendent heritage can possibly lead us to a better future,” President Trump said. No one who loves this country would seek to demolish its legacy.
- Our children can achieve anything. “We will raise the next generation of American patriots . . . We will teach our children to know that they live in a land of legends, that nothing can stop them, and that no one can hold them down.”
- Made in the holy image of God. Americans believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for every person. “Every child, of every color—born and unborn—is made in the holy image of God.”
- A surprise announcement. President Trump announced the creation of a new national monument, the National Garden of American Heroes. It will be a vast outdoor park featuring statues of the greatest Americans who have ever lived.
- The father of our country. “From head to toe, George Washington represented the strength, grace, and dignity of the American people.”
- The best is yet to come. “Centuries from now, our legacy will be the cities we built, the champions we forged, the good we did, and the monuments we created to inspire us all . . . America’s future is in our hands.”
Press Secretary: Teaching our children to love America is not a “culture war.”
Full Speech: Read President Trump’s full address from Mt. Rushmore
