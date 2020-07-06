10 must-see moments from President Donald Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump visited Mount Rushmore on Friday, July 3rd, 2020, where he delivered “one of the best speeches of his Presidency,” according to The Wall Street Journal editorial board.



Watch: Highlights from President Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore

“Contrary to the media reporting, the America Mr. Trump described is one of genuine racial equality and diversity,” they continue. The President told the story of America through its many national heroes—presidents such as Washington and Lincoln, as well as other brave patriots such as Frederick Douglass and Martin Luther King Jr.



“No nation has done more to advance the human condition than the United States of America,” President Donald Trump said. “And no people have done more to promote human progress than the citizens of our great nation.”

Here are 10 of the top moments from his speech:

Press Secretary: Teaching our children to love America is not a “culture war.”



Full Speech: Read President Trump’s full address from Mt. Rushmore

