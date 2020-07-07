Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce offers TNCH Health Care Plan to Members

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry to offer TNCH (Tennessee Chambers Health), a statewide health care plan, to active Clarksville Area Chamber members.

The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry, in partnership with Aetna, offers TN Chambers Health (TNCH) to members, as well as employees and members of chambers of commerce across Tennessee to include all active Clarksville Area Chamber members with 2 -100 Tennessee employees.

Aetna Funding Advantage is a self-funded product built specifically for small businesses -offering a suite of 54 health benefit plan options, health and wellness programs, digital benefits administration and broad enhanced local network options.

Aetna Funding Advantage has one stable monthly payment with the opportunity to get money back when claims are lower than expected and the protection of stop-loss insurance when claims are higher than expected. Member businesses of Tennessee Chambers Health get an exclusive discount on all Aetna Funding.

The unique benefits of TNCH, in partnership with Aetna include:

$144.00 per employee average annual discount for businesses that are members of TN Chambers Health on each eligible employee that enrolls in an AFA plan*

(The discount is applied to the administrative fee; additional terms and conditions apply.)

Potential to get money back when claims are lower than expected

A digital administration and enrollment platform

Additional wellness benefits including, Attain by AetnaSM app, free fitness classes by Peerfit, and more

Available to businesses with between 2 and 100 full-time eligible employees

Available to members of any Chamber of Commerce that is a member of Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry

To get a quote today, visit www.discoveraetna.com/afa click on “Request a quote” and be sure to select TN Chambers Health as the affinity organization, or contact local Aetna East & Middle Tennessee representative Jeffrey Dempsey at 615.322.1652. For more information on the Tennessee Chambers Health (TNCH), contact Melinda Shepard at *protected email* or call 931.647.2331.

