Hopkinsville Community College’s Rotary Scholarship deadline extend to July 15th

Hopkinsville, KY – The Rotary Club of Hopkinsville has extended the Rotary Scholars deadline to July 15th, 2020 for incoming Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) students who graduated for a Christian County high school this year.

Almost 350 local high school graduates from the class of 2020 are eligible to receive a tuition-free associate degree from HCC through the Rotary Scholars Program.

Students must compete the scholarship requirements and begin at HCC in the fall 2020 term to maintain their eligibility.

According to HCC Director of Academic Programs Facilitation & Dual Credit Program Coordinator Jeremy Calico, the scholarship deadline, which includes HCC class registration and completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), has been May 15th in past years.

“Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus requiring local schools to close, many students were not able to get the assistance they needed to complete the FAFSA,” explained Calico. “Over the last few months of a school year, HCC hosts local high school seniors on campus to help them register for fall classes and get started in general. This year we were not able to do that so many students are unclear of their next steps. We can assist students virtually or by appointment to complete the Rotary Scholarship requirements by the July 15th deadline,” Calico continued.

HCC has opened the Hopkinsville Campus with limited in-person staff, along with social distancing and masks requirements. Students may make an appointment to come to campus or opt to receive virtual service. Students who need an appointment or assistance with the financial aid application should email *protected email* .

For fall class registration, students should contact HCC’s Advising Center at 270.707.3820 or email *protected email* .

About Hopkinsville Community College



For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu

