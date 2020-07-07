|
White House summit on reopening American schools
Washington, D.C. – In the weeks ahead, educators and government officials at the state and local level will be making important decisions about when to safely reopen America’s schools.
Dr. Goza: Missing school has lasting effects on children
President Donald Trump and his Administration know that schools are a crucial part of every American community. More than $13 billion from the President’s CARES Act is dedicated to helping schools navigate the extraordinary challenges presented by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Today’s White House summit brought together health and education officials from across government and society, including Dr. Deborah Birx, Health & Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Panels featured state and local leaders, healthcare professionals, school administrators, teachers, and parents.
First Lady Melania Trump—whose Be Best initiative focuses on improving child well-being—and Second Lady Karen Pence, a teacher, both joined the summit, as did President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
First Lady: Students “missing more than just time in the classroom”
The American Academy of Pediatrics, or AAP, offered this statement urging local governments to reopen schools this fall: “The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020.”
Long periods away from school, the AAP says, interrupts support services for children and often results in social isolation. These factors make it “difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation,” they add.
“This, in turn, places children and adolescents at considerable risk.”
