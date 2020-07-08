CDE Lightband along side TVA Energyright begin Virtual Home Energy Evaluations

Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband and TVA are proud to announce they are the first utilities in the southeast United States to launch residential virtual home energy evaluations so residents can benefit from money-saving, expert energy advise while maintaining social distance during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

“CDE Lightband and TVA are public power, and we’ve just made saving money on your energy bill even easier,” said John Jackson, Energy Services Manager at CDE Lightband. “Virtual home evaluations are an excellent way for customers to benefit this summer from energy efficiency without COVID-19 concerns.”

Normally a technician would visit a customer’s home to complete the evaluation. Now customers can use their smart device to interact with an energy professional through an app and augmented reality technology.

“Innovation is in TVA’s DNA, and we’re not missing a beat by partnering with CDE Lightband on new technology to provide consumers expert energy advice,” said Frank Rapley, senior manager EnergyRight®.

According to Rapley, energy evaluations are essential to helping customers save money by identifying potential areas where energy loss can be occurring all while maintaining safe social distancing. “It takes a passive experience and makes it an interactive one,” said Rapley. “While in-person inspections are done while homeowners wait in their living rooms, virtual inspections take them along the journey. It’s a deeper level of engagement, and we get them excited about saving energy in their home and we can see what they’re really interested in learning.”

CDE Lightband and TVA partnered with CLEAResult, a leader in designing and maintaining energy optimization services for utility companies, to bring this service to customers.

Virtual home energy evaluations are open to all residential customers – homeowners, landlords, and tenants – of qualifying single-family residences within TVA’s service area. Customers should contact CDE Lightband’s Energy Services team at 931.553.7400 to schedule their virtual home energy evaluation or visit EnergyRight.com to learn more.

About CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 72,000 electric and 22,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN.

CDE Lightband provides reliable utilities delivered at the speed of light. Our service area, consisting of 100 square miles within the municipal boundaries, includes 892 miles of power lines and 960 miles of fiber optic cable.

Our world-class Fiber Optic Network keeps electric costs low and allows us to deliver exceptional products and constant innovation. The network provides savings of over $1 million annually in operating costs and provides over $5 million annually in income for electrical grid improvements that result in half as many large scale power outages compared to peer cities.

Additionally, access to our network increases home values by 3% or an average of over $5,000, according to the Fiber to the Home Council. Based in large part on access to the superior digital products provided by CDE Lightband, Clarksville has been designated a first 50 “Next Century City.”

CDE Lightband offers Electricity, Internet, Digital TV and Telephone services with blazing fast speed and superior performance … with the additional convenience of 24/7 local support and bundling all your utilities into a single bill.

Our staff includes 200 full-time employees, a management team with over 100 years of combined industry expertise and governance provided by a board of five local business leaders.

For more information, visit their website at www.cdelightband.com

