TWRA Reports No Boating Fatalities, 11 BUI Arrests Over July 4th Operation Dry Water Weekend

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reports there were no boating-related fatalities and eight statewide serious injury boating incidents over the July 4th holiday weekend which includes the annual Operation Dry Water.

Operation Dry Water was held July 3rd-5th, 2020 and is a national weekend of awareness and enforcement campaign directed toward reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities.

Operation Dry Water is held with the Independence Day holiday to give BUI enforcement high visibility during the peak boating season.

The TWRA reported 11 BUI arrests over the three-day period.

Five of this year’s BUI arrests and five of the serious injury incidents came in TWRA Region II (Middle Tennessee). There were six property damage incidents reported across the state.

The TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division compiled this year’s holiday and Operation Dry Water statistics after receiving reports from the agency’s four regions.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics