Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department reopens Swan Lake, Bel-Aire Swimming Pools

Extensive contact tracing followed one positive COVID-19 Coronavirus Test

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department has reopened Swan Lake Swimming Pool and Bel-Aire Swimming Pool on Thursday morning after closing them Saturday to conduct contact tracing related to one positive test for COVID-19 Coronavirus among the aquatics workforce.

One lifeguard reported testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, July 3rd, 2020 after last working on Sunday, June 28th. The department, following procedures outlined by the City of Clarksville’s Health & Safety Manager and based on federal U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, closed the pools and began extensive contact tracing.

Five other team members found to have had direct contact with the lifeguard were quarantined and tested. One tested negative and the four others are awaiting results.

The contact tracing did not find any direct exposure to pool patrons.

Because of continuing COVID-19 Coronavirus impacts on operations, Swan Lake and Bel-Aire are the only two municipal pools that are open this summer. They are operating under a Procedures & Exposure Control Plan implemented prior to the start of the season.

Here are some notable components of that plan:

No summer pool memberships are available this summer. Instead, daily admission tickets are sold online to maintain appropriate occupancy levels and discourage in-person transactions.

Slides, climbing walls and inflatables are not in operation.

Staff and patrons undergo health screenings including a temperature check upon entering the facility.

Social distancing guidelines are in place for pool decks and in the water.

Cloth face covers are strongly encouraged for patrons when on the decks and in other common areas. However, wearing a cloth face cover is not allowed while in the water. All staff, including lifeguards, are to wear cloth face covers.

Staff frequently will clean and disinfect surfaces such as water fountains, picnic tables and restroom fixtures. Hand sanitizer and soap and water for handwashing will be available. A new deck attendant position was created to accomplish these duties.

Debit/credit cards are strongly encouraged as forms of payment for any transactions. Tickets may be purchased at https://secure.rec1.com/TN/clarksville-tn/catalog

Related Stories

Sections

Topics