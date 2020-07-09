Montgomery County Commission Meetings to be Closed to Public through August

Montgomery County, TN – In accordance with the Tennessee Governor’s Executive Orders No. 16 and 51, regarding limiting gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus, and allowing public meetings to take place by electronic means; Montgomery County Commission meetings scheduled in July and August will be conducted in-person for County Commissioners only.

The public will not be allowed in the commission chambers. Limiting public access to these meetings is necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare in light of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The July 13th formal commission meeting, August 3rd informal county commission meeting, and August 10th formal commission meeting of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners will be open to the public via electronic means and can be viewed as a live stream video on the Montgomery County YouTube channel during the meeting as well as any time after the meeting has taken place.

For members of the public who plan to address the County Commission about zoning cases on August 3rd, 2020, they may do so via Webex from the first-floor training room of the Montgomery County Historic Courthouse. A member of the staff will be available to guide them through the process. Space in the training room will be limited and open on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information about the Montgomery County Commission meetings visit mcgtn.org or calling 931.648.5787.

