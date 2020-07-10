Austin Peay State University’s Phi Kappa Phi honor society receives literacy grant

Clarksville, TN – The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi (PKP) — the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines — recently awarded a $2,500 literacy grant to Chapter 191 at Austin Peay State University (APSU).

The money will be used to support the Candy for the Mind program that takes place during the Austin Peay State University’s annual G.H.O.S.T. (Great Halloween Options for Safe Trick-or-Treating) event.

The Candy for the Mind project began in 2003 under the direction of PKP’s then president, Dr. Linda Thompson. Over the years, the organization has given more than 2,000 books to trick-or-treaters as an alternative to candy during the popular event.

“We hope that our book giveaway serves as the catalyst that stimulates a love of reading in children, introducing them to the magic and wonder of books,” Christina Chester-Fangman, APSU professor of library administration and president-elect of Chapter 191, said. “Whether the child is an avid reader or a child who has never owned a book, chapter members want to encourage the love of learning in our community with the gift of a book for every child.”

The Literacy Grant program was initiated in 2003 to provide funding to PKP chapters and active members for ongoing projects or new initiatives that reinforce part of the Society’s mission “to engage the community of scholars in service to others.” Drawing from a multi-disciplinary Society of students and scholars from large and small institutions, applicants are encouraged to consider literacy projects that have creative relevance to their disciplines and to the needs of their communities.

“Chapter members are proud to be known as ‘the book people,’ and it means so much to us that we are able help instill in children the enjoyment of reading and of holding a real book in one’s hands,” Chester-Fangman said. “Reading is at the heart of the Phi Kappa Phi motto, ‘Let the love of learning rule humanity,’ and Candy for the Mind offers a unique opportunity for the Society to help children develop a life-long love of reading and learning, and a path to scholarship.”

For more information on Austin Peay State University’s PKP chapter, visit https://www.apsu.edu/phikappaphi/.

