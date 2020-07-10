Clarksville-Montgomery County School System releases Important School Reopening Update

Montgomery County, TN – Today, Friday, July 10th, 2020, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is announcing several important updates regarding reopening CMCSS schools for the 2020-21 school year.

Reopening Schools: Based on current guidance, CMCSS will reopen schools in the Traditional model (students physically present in schools) for the 2020-21 school year with health and safety modifications and precautions in place.

However, all parents/guardians will have the option to enroll their child(ren) in CMCSS K-12 Virtual, a school of choice taught by CMCSS teachers and provided at no cost to families.

Next week via an electronic form, the district will ask parents/guardians to make their choice between Traditional or CMCSS K-12 Virtual for each of their children. Parents choosing the traditional option will also be asked to confirm if their child(ren) will be riding CMCSS bus transportation. The American Academy of Pediatrics encourages alternative modes of transportation for students who have other options.

So that families can have the information they need to make an informed decision next week, the district is providing a more comprehensive 2020-21 CMCSS Reopening Plan.

At any point during the academic year, CMCSS may need to switch the entire district or individual schools in or out of traditional and remote models based on the circumstances of the pandemic. Families should make preparations throughout the year in the event that school buildings are closed and remote learning must take place for all students.

Note: Previous reopening plans included a hybrid model. After reviewing feedback from stakeholders and considering the district’s ability to effectively and efficiently implement the hybrid model with ever-changing circumstances, the CMCSS Communicable Disease Team decided to consolidate the Continuum of Learning to only the traditional and remote models. The major areas of concern with the hybrid model included childcare, coordinating schedules for blended families, operational efficiencies, and staffing, in addition to other concerns.

2020-2021 School Year Calendar Change

The CMCSS School Board has approved an Executive Order to modify the 2020-21 academic calendar. The first half day of school will move from August 11th, 2020 to August 31st, 2020. The District applied for and was granted a waiver by the Commissioner of Education to use the District’s thirteen stockpile days to delay the start of the school year for students. This decision:

Allows our families time to prepare for traditional school or to enroll in CMCSS K-12 Virtual as they determine what is best for their families.

Allows faculty and staff time for specific training and application on digital-blended learning, health and safety protocols, and trauma-informed classrooms before students are back in session. Employees who are currently not on calendar (Non-12-month employees) should plan to return as previously scheduled unless otherwise directed by their supervisor.

Allows the CMCSS Operations Department time to determine bus routes based upon families selecting CMCSS bus transportation and to practice new health/safety protocols with school-based personnel at each school prior to students returning.

Allows the District to staff traditional schools and CMCSS K-12 Virtual efficiently and appropriately, as well as change master schedules to reflect the staffing.

Allows a delayed start of the school year for students, but maintains fall break, spring break and graduation dates that have already been established. However, there are necessary changes to some of the other dates. Click here for an overview of the revised 2020-21 academic calendar.

Other federal, state, and local orders will be taken into consideration as they continue to be released.

If the current USDA waivers are extended, CMCSS will continue to provide free meals to children through August.

Please visit cmcss.net/reopening for more information and a link to provide feedback and ask questions regarding the reopening schools.

CMCSS thanks our stakeholders for their patience and understanding as district leaders continue to navigate constantly changing and developing guidance on how to reopen schools during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. CMCSS faculty, staff, and administrators will be prepared to support students academically, socially, and emotionally as our community continues to persevere through the challenges of this unprecedented situation.

