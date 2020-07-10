FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: July 10th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

Today, a U.S. District Court in Florida granted a motion for default judgment and a permanent injunction against the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, Jonathan Grenon, and Jordan Grenon for violating federal law by distributing their product, “Miracle Mineral Solution,” an industrial bleach that the defendants claim is a cure for COVID-19 Coronavirus and other serious diseases.

The order issued today permanently prohibits the defendants from selling or distributing unapproved or misbranded products, such as Mineral Miracle Solution (MMS).

In prior warning statements, the FDA has urged consumers not to purchase or use MMS, explaining that drinking MMS is the same as drinking bleach and can cause dangerous side effects, including severe vomiting, diarrhea, and life-threatening low-blood pressure.

In May, the federal judge entered a preliminary injunction against the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing and four individual defendants associated with the entity.

Testing updates:

To date, the FDA has currently authorized 171 tests under EUAs; these include 142 molecular tests, 27 antibody tests, and 2 antigen tests.

