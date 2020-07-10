Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Ford recalls over 2,000,000 vehicles because Doors May Open While Driving

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration - NHTSAWashington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2011-2014 Fiesta, 2013-2014 Fusion, 2015 Mustang, 2013-2015 Escape and C-Max, 2012-2015 Focus, 2014-2016 Transit Connect, 2013-2014 Lincoln MKZ, and 2015 MKC vehicles.  

A door that is not securely latched could open while the vehicle is in motion, increasing the risk of injury to a vehicle occupant.

The 2015 Ford Focus is one of the models being recalled.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 20V331000

Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company
Components: Latches/Locks/Linkages
Potential Number of Units Affected: 2,147,323

 

MAKE MODEL YEAR
 
FORD C-MAX 2013-2015
FORD ESCAPE 2013-2015
FORD FIESTA 2011-2014
FORD FOCUS 2012-2015
FORD FUSION 2013-2014
FORD MUSTANG 2015
FORD TRANSIT CONNECT 2014-2016
LINCOLN MKC 2015
LINCOLN MKZ 2013-2014

 

Summary

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2011-2014 Fiesta, 2013-2014 Fusion, 2015 Mustang, 2013-2015 Escape and C-Max, 2012-2015 Focus, 2014-2016 Transit Connect, 2013-2014 Lincoln MKZ, and 2015 MKC vehicles.

These vehicles were previously recalled and repaired under recalls 15V-246, 16V-643 or 17V-210, however the repair may not have been completed properly. A component within the door latches may break making the doors difficult to latch and/or leading the driver or a passenger to believe a door is securely closed when, in fact, it is not.

 


Remedy

Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the latch date codes to confirm if the repair was done correctly, and replace the side door latches if necessary, free of charge. Owners will also have the option to inspect their own vehicle’s door latches and enter the date codes into a website to determine if the latches are correct.

This recall is expected to begin July 20th, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1.866.436.7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S30.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov


