Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,932 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, July 10th, 2020

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 59,085 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee as of Friday, July 10th, 2020. That is an increase of 1,932 cases from Thursday’s 57,153. There have been 697 confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

There have been fifty four new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 712. There has been seven deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.

Nineteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is at 901. There have been thirteen deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been twelve new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 264. There has been three deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.

There have been eight new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 251. One new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is twenty. No new cases of the virus have been reported in Benton County. The total is at fifteen. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.

One new case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Humphreys County. The total is at thirty nine. There has been two deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.

There has been one new case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is fifty two. There has been one death in Carroll County due to the virus.

Two new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is at fifty. There has been another case of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is twenty seven.

There have been five new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 248. There have been four deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 12,935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 386 cases from Thursday’s 12,549. There have been 142 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 3,144,472 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 62,782 cases in 24 hours from Thursday’s 3,081,690. There have now been 133,677 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 954 deaths from Thursday’s 132,723.

The Tennessee Department of Health will post updated COVID-19 Coronavirus cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 Coronavirus testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby County, Madison County, Davidson County, Knox County, Hamilton County and Sullivan County.

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

