Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board  continues its History of Strategic Development

Clarksville, TN – As we take time to reflect on the success and the accomplishments our great community has seen this past year I am pleased to share that the economic development efforts of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) have impacted the prosperity of every business, friend, family, and neighbor in Montgomery County and throughout the region,” said Frank Tate, Executive Director, Industrial Development Board.

“The IDB is a community organization, that was established in 1963, designed to market growth and foster job development by creating an environment that provides progress and a high quality of life for our citizens. Our strategy is simple, to put the county in a competitive position to grow, attract and retain the types of companies we desire,” Tate stated.

Our team actively recruits businesses in all industries, based on our 5-year strategic blueprint, building upon the region’s assets to attract, retain and grow industries strategically – with an emphasis on Aeronautics & Aviation, Information Technology/Data, High-Value Manufacturing Automotive and Professional Business Services.

In, 2019 the strategic blueprint initiatives set a five-year goal of adding 5k jobs and One Billion in capital investment into the region. At the close of the first fiscal year of the blueprint (FY20), with our current activity, there will be an estimated 1,242 new jobs added, along with just over $168 Million in capital investment for our local economy.

Recently the IDB, even among uncertain times, has seen great success – with the expansion announcement of Agero, Inc., a critical roadside assistance and safety and security call center, creating 900 new jobs with a projected capital investment of $2 Million.

The IDB, in collaboration with community leaders, continues to move forward on an office park and conference center in the Ted Crozier Boulevard area that will serve as a catalyst for recruiting new headquarters, research and development, healthcare, back-office, and technology business to the community.

As the first of its kind for the community, the office park will bring in critical “class a” office space and the opportunity for higher-paying jobs. Developing this full-scale office park will help retain some of our citizens that are traveling elsewhere and provide additional livability for those spending most of their time commuting.

In addition, the IDB, in collaboration with the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce has provided a strategic workforce talent recruitment campaign, www.ClarksvilleIsHiring.com, to support local industry workforce needs – showcasing local job opportunities, the potential for growth and amazing quality of life Clarksville has with its many amenities and small-town community feel.

“The IDB is a full-service agency with a mission to foster growth, provide a better quality of life, recruit desired industry and good-paying jobs to Clarksville-Montgomery County,” said Frank Tate, IDB Executive Director, “Service and support to our businesses is critical to the IDB, from workforce to infrastructure, and take careful consideration as to how we impact the welfare of the community.”

