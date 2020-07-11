Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Shooting on Gip Manning Road

July 11, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred on July 10th, 2020 at approximately 10:30pm in the 1300 block of Gip Manning Road.

One male, 22, was transported to a local area hospital and is being treated for a single gunshot wound. He is currently in critical condition.

This was an isolated incident and there is not a threat to the public.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was shot on Gip Manning Road on July 10th. An investigation is currently ongoing.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was shot on Gip Manning Road on July 10th. An investigation is currently ongoing.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 911 or Investigator Tim Adair at 931.648.0611 ext 13402.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.TIPS (8477).


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      July 2020
      S M T W T F S
      « Jun    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      262728293031  