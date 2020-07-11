Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Shooting on Gip Manning Road

Clarksville, TN – Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred on July 10th, 2020 at approximately 10:30pm in the 1300 block of Gip Manning Road.

One male, 22, was transported to a local area hospital and is being treated for a single gunshot wound. He is currently in critical condition.

This was an isolated incident and there is not a threat to the public.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 911 or Investigator Tim Adair at 931.648.0611 ext 13402.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

