Beware of summer heat – how to stay safe, cool during Summer despite the COVID-19 Threat
Dallas, TX – The American Heart Association says with so many people now exercising outdoors instead of indoor gyms and studios, it is important to be aware of the dangers of heat illnesses brought on by exertion and the steps you can take to safely exercise in the heat.
Tips to keep in mind
Know the signs of heat-related conditions.
According to the National Institutes of Health, heat illnesses or emergencies can occur with exposure to high temperatures and humidity. Dehydration can occur when you don’t replace body fluids lost by sweating.
Being even slightly dehydrated can make you feel bad and put you at greater risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion:
If you experience these symptoms, move to a cooler place, stop exercising and cool down immediately by using cool wet cloths, compresses, and fanning. You may need to seek medical attention.
Symptoms of heat stroke:
The symptoms of heat stroke include (call 911 or the local emergency number right away):
If you experience these symptoms, seek medical attention right away.
For more tips on staying safe in high temperatures visit www.heart.org.
