Marsha Blackburn Report: Combating Immigration Fraud

Washington, D.C. – Citizenship is for those who love our great country – not those parachuting in to purchase a second citizenship.

That’s why Senator Loeffler and I introduced The Ban Birth Tourism Act, which codifies the State Department’s January 2020 rule change prohibiting the issuance of visas for birth tourists.

Birth tourism is a multi-million dollar industry. More than 20,000 birth tourists come to the U.S. annually. From 2008 to 2012, the number of birth tourists coming from China to the United States increased from 4,200 to 10,000. These firms often serve wealthy Russian and Chinese nationals and charge foreign clients thousands of dollars for advice on how to lie to immigration officers.

Supporting Tennesseans Through The Pandemic

On Tuesday, I joined Dana Perino on The Daily Briefing to discuss the COVID-19 Coronavirus health crisis. We’re working in the Senate to pass legislation that supports American families. I hear concerns from business owners stemming from the health crisis, which is why we’re going to continue working hard to ensure businesses will be able to safely open their doors.

We are also thinking about our children and the future of education in America. Today, it is even more urgent to secure high speed internet access for children in rural communities to close the “digital divide” and support online learning.

Securing Aid for Small Businesses

This week, President Donald Trump signed the Senate’s bill to extend aid to small businesses that have been hurt by the outbreak of COVID-19 Coronavirus. The new deadline for the Paycheck Protection Program is August 8th, meaning Tennesseans have an additional month to secure aid. You can enroll here.

Marsha’s Roundup

Charlie Daniels was a good friend and a great musician. I will miss him dearly, and always remember his contributions to Music City, our country and our nation’s veterans. It was an honor to be part of the last video Charlie ever recorded. May God watch over his family.

This week’s Supreme Court decisions mark a tremendous victory for religious liberty, and a reassurance that government has no right to intervene in our faith. I am so grateful for each and every Tennessean helping their community, state, and country through this pandemic.

For every researcher working to understand this virus, and for the businesses working overtime to produce ventilators and PPE – thank you for your dedication.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

