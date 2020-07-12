|
Minneapolis Community Leaders Call on City Council to Respond to Recent Violence
Washington, D.C. – “The recent and ongoing crime wave in Minneapolis has some Black community leaders calling on the Minneapolis City Council to help them do something about it,” Karen Scullin reports for Fox 9 Minneapolis.
While signing an executive order on safe policing last month, President Donald Trump said “we must support the brave men and women in blue who police our streets and keep us safe.”
Click here to read more.
“It was obvious in March, back when members of the free press first began to praise China for supposedly defeating the coronavirus pandemic, that many journalists and commentators were parroting literal Chinese Communist Party propaganda.” Now, a new first-hand account reveals that China’s actions were even worse than many of us realized, Becket Adams writes in the Washington Examiner.
The Supreme Court yesterday ruled “in favor of the Little Sisters of the Poor, a charitable order of Catholic nuns, deciding once again that the government cannot compel them to subsidize birth control and abortion-inducing drugs” as was required by Obamacare, Alexandra DeSanctis writes in National Review.
“The City of Seattle held a racially segregated employee training session aimed at White staffers and instructing them on ‘undoing your own whiteness,’” according to documents obtained by City Journal editor Christopher F. Rufo. One handout said white staffers must give up “the land” and their “guaranteed physical safety” in order to support the cause of racial justice. Read more from Danielle Wallace in Fox News.
