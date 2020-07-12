Tennessee Department of Education reports Record Number of Educators Register for Virtual 2020 Institute for CTE Educators

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Education announces that the 2020 Institute for Career and Technical Education teachers and directors, which will be free and virtual, has a record number of registrants with over 2,000 Tennessee educators registered.

From July 20th-24th, all Tennessee educators with an interest in career and technical education are invited to attend the virtual 2020 CTE Institute at no cost.

Pre-registration runs through July 14th, but registration will remain open through the duration of the conference. Registration information here.

“Throughout the week, participating educators will have access to instructional resources, networking opportunities, and professional growth focused on preparing students to meet the demands of the postsecondary pathway of their choosing,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

“The record number of registrants clearly demonstrates that Tennessee’s incredible educators are stepping up for kids and working to expand high quality learning opportunities to more students,” Schwinn stated.

This virtual format will allow more flexibility in session offerings and greater accessibility for participants. These sessions will also include the following:

Networking sessions will provide informal discussion around a specific topic, standard, best practice, or project. These presentations will be limited to a small number of attendees to allow for open discussion throughout the presentation.

will provide informal discussion around a specific topic, standard, best practice, or project. These presentations will be limited to a small number of attendees to allow for open discussion throughout the presentation. Content sessions will include presentations with detailed information regarding a project, best practice, resource, tool, or other content that is specific to state approved programs of study.

will include presentations with detailed information regarding a project, best practice, resource, tool, or other content that is specific to state approved programs of study. Virtual Tour sessions will highlight a business or organization in an industry that relates to one or more 2020-21 CTE Programs of Study.

The CTE Institute virtual sessions will include more than 100 pre-recorded and live, interactive sessions from presenters across the state and will cover all 2020-21 CTE Programs of Study and provide educators with both resources and relevant information for implementing CTE opportunities in their school or district and address current challenges for the COVID-19 Coronavirus reality.

Here are a few examples of sessions and topics that will be covered during the conference:

“Given the current economic conditions in light of COVID, educators are eager to learn new instructional strategies to prepare their students for future employment. For that reason, I’m really excited to be presenting on how to deliver high-quality work-based learning instruction in a remote learning environment. We will be discussing how to leverage employer partnerships to give students opportunities to make an immediate impact on their future, regardless of whether they’re in a classroom, at home, or in the workplace.” – Matthew Spinella, Director of Work-Based Learning & Industry Engagement for the Tennessee Department of Education.

“In today’s high-tech, high-voltage World of Automotive BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) and HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle), safety in your shop is critical. In our two sessions, we will highlight the potential risks and provide the necessary steps to ensure that both you, and your students stay safe. We will also introduce new Covid-19 Safety and Best Practices resources for Shop Operations Staff and Management, to help your team and your students stay healthy in these uncertain times.” – Bob McGinn, Curriculum Author, CCAR, Shop Safety

“As part of a research-practice partnership with Dr. Celeste Carruthers from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, I will be presenting on how career and technical education contributes to students’ postsecondary and career success. Our research highlights that there is no one size fits all model for student success after high school, but through different career pathways, we identify key lessons that can inform CTE policy and practice under Perkins V.” – Jonathon Attridge, Senior Data Strategist for the Tennessee Department of Education

“Are you ready to introduce Oscilloscopes to your Automotive Technology students? If so, then be sure to join us for an informative, interactive session on the fundamentals of teaching and learning oscilloscopes for Engine Performance diagnostics. I look forward to demonstrating how easy it is to begin teaching oscilloscope technology in your shop, to help your students prepare for the highly competitive Automotive Technology Industry.” – Dick Krieger, conference presenter and a US Navy Veteran and ASE Certified Educational Consultant at Consulab Training Aids

Participants are encouraged to share on social media using #CTEINSTITUTE.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics