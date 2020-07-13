Chairman Lamar Alexander Statement on Democratic White Paper on COVID-19 Vaccines

Nashville, TN – Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement on the Democratic white paper on COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines:

“The United States is developing safe and effective vaccines for a new virus faster than at any other time in our history. Democrats and Republicans should be working together to help further accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of new tests, treatments and vaccines, and I look forward to discussing these and other proposals with my colleagues.”

Democratic White Paper on COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccines

Download (PDF, 456KB)

Related Stories

Sections

Topics