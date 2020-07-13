|
Clarksville Downtown Parking Changes Proposed
Clarksville, TN – Downtown merchants and property owners gathered Wednesday to hear City of Clarksville officials and consultants from Premier Parking outline potential changes to on-street metered parking in Downtown Clarksville.
City officials said the changes would create a more consumer friendly approach to downtown parking and overcome some of the current system’s equipment and enforcement challenges.
The plan discussed includes:
The proposal calls for two types of payment structures at street meters:
In discussion, some property owners said the meters on First Street and Second Street between Main Street and Commerce Street should be limited to 3 hours, and not expanded to 8 hour maximums.
Another commenter noted that the start of work on Montgomery County’s Multipurpose Events Center will complicate downtown parking and that plans should be made to accommodate inevitable construction-related parking.
The Clarksville Parking Commission will meet next at 3:00pm July 30th, 2020. Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said he expects to have another Parking Roundtable with the downtown business community before a new plan is implemented.
