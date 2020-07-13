|
Montgomery County to Temporarily Relocate COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Site
Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Health Department will be temporarily relocating their COVID-19 testing site from the Veterans Plaza location to Richview Middle School, which is located at 2350 Memorial Drive.
Testing will take place at Richview Middle from Thursday, July 16th through Friday, July 31st 2020 from 9:00am to 3:00pm each weekday.
The change is being made in order to accommodate the early voting schedule at the Montgomery County Election Commission.
To make the transition, COVID-19 Coronavirus testing will be limited from 9:00am to noon on Wednesday, July 15th at the Veterans Plaza location. The map shows the entrance from Memorial Drive and the traffic flow for the Richview Middle COVID-19 Coronavirus drive-through.
“We will work to make this a smooth transition so we can continue providing testing services to the residents of Montgomery County. Our plan is to resume testing back at the Veterans Plaza location on Monday, August 3rd,” said Director of the Montgomery County Health Department Joey Smith.
To ask questions about the move or other information related to the Montgomery County Health Department, visit mcgtn.org/health or call 931.648.5747.
For additional COVID-19 Coroavirus information visit mcgtn.org.
