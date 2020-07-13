|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 3,294 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, July 13th, 2020
Nashville, TN – On Monday, July 13th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 64,737 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee. That is an increase of 3,294 cases from Sunday’s 61,443. There have been 722 confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
Forty six new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 824. There has been seven deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
There have been twenty five new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is at 948. There have been thirteen deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. Twelve new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 287. There has been three deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
Seven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 282. There have been three new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is twenty three. One new case of the virus has been reported in Benton County. The total is at sixteen. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.
There have been one new case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is at forty eight. There has been two deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
Five new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is fifty seven. There has been one death in Carroll County due to the virus.
There has been one new case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Henry County. The total is at fifty four. There has been one new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is twenty seven.
Eight new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 285. There have been four deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 13,976 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 667 cases from Sunday’s 13,309. There have been 146 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 3,336,154 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 53,600 cases in 24 hours from Sunday’s 3,282,554. There have now been 135,400 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 371 deaths from Sunday’s 135,029.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
