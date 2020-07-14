|
Clarksville Arts ad Heritage Development Council seeks submissions for 2021 Cultural Calendar
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Arts and Heritage Development Council (AHDC) is putting out a call to artists who are interested in having their work featured in the 13th annual Cultural Calendar. Each month will feature an artist’s work and highlight upcoming arts and heritage events.
This year’s calendar will feature work related to Montgomery County, Tennessee. It may focus on a detail from a building or piece of public art or a scene from downtown Clarksville, or it may depict a view of a farm, county road, or local park. Literally, the sky is the limit, as long as it is observed in Montgomery County.
Artwork will be accepted via email () and mail on CD (PO Box 555, Clarksville TN 37041) until Friday, August 28th, 2020 at 4:30pm. Submitted images must be in JPEG format with at least a 300 dpi resolution. As this year’s calendar is a wall calendar, submitted images should be horizontally-oriented. Please submit no more than two pieces.
Interested artists can find more information and download the 2021 Cultural Calendar application at http://www.artsandheritage.us/files/CulturalCalendar2021_Application.pdf.
