Clarksville-Montgomery County School System encourages pre-enrollment for incoming CMCSS students

Montgomery County, TN – Yesterday evening, Monday, July 13th, 2020, all kindergarten through 9th-grade students who are new to the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) for the 2020-21 school year whose parents/guardians had already pre-enrolled on enroll.cmcss.net were automatically moved into CMCSS’ student information system (PowerSchool).

This transition allows families to begin receiving phone, email, and text notifications from the district.

Additionally, this move allows parents/guardians of new-to-CMCSS kindergarten through 9th-grade students to begin receiving the electronic form to choose between traditional (in-person) classes and CMCSS K-12 Virtual for each of their children, beginning this Wednesday.

Due to TN Ready Graduate requirements, parents/guardians of new-to-CMCSS students in grades 10-12 will need to turn in all necessary registration documents and the district will need to receive student records from the child’s previous school in order to complete the registration process (see below for more information).

For parents/guardians pre-enrolling K-9th grade students after Wednesday, please allow up to 48 hours for the electronic form to arrive after completing the process at enroll.cmcss.net. We encourage all parents/guardians of incoming kindergarteners and students who are new to CMCSS for the 2020-21 school year to please complete pre-enrollment at enroll.cmcss.net ASAP.

Families should review all of the information on cmcss.net/reopening before making decisions between traditional and CMCSS K-12 Virtual.

Typically, the district does not move students from the pre-enrollment system into PowerSchool until all necessary registration paperwork is submitted. However, it is important for new families to receive timely updates and make their choices for returning to school during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Parents/guardians still will need to turn in all necessary registration documents to the CMCSS Enrollment Center or their child’s enrolled school before or soon after the first day of school on August 31st. The Enrollment Center at Greenwood will be open to the public by appointment only Tuesday through Thursday from 8:00am to 3:00pm. To schedule an appointment, please call 931.542.5078 or email *protected email* . The front offices at schools will begin accepting these documents on July 23rd and will be open Monday-Friday from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Visitors are required to wear face masks.

Click here for a list of elementary schools and contact information.

Click here for a list of middle schools and contact information.

Click here for a list of high schools and contact information.

