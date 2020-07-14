Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee makes Final Call for Public Input on 2021 Legislative Agenda for Montgomery County

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee is making a final request for the public to submit legislative agenda items to develop the 2021 Legislative Agenda for lawmakers in Nashville.

This agenda includes items specific to issues in Montgomery County, as well as statewide, that need to be addressed.

Community Input

To gather as much input as possible, Montgomery County is asking employees, community organizations, and county residents to submit legislative items for consideration. The 2019 and 2020 legislative agenda items that were previously presented, can be found at mcgtn.net.

Please submit items to Michelle Newell by email at or to the physical address of 1 Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, TN 37040 by Tuesday, August 4th, 2020. The committee will continue to review the suggested topics and formulate its agenda to be presented to our local state delegation in September 2020.


